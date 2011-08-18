LONDON Aug 18 European shares extended losses in volatile trade on Thursday, with Germany's DAX falling about 4 percent after the index fell to a level that triggered "stop-loss" selling, traders said.

At 0938 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 2.6 percent at 947.09 points after falling to a low of 942.52.

Sectors linked to global economic growth were the worst hit, with the automobile sector index down 4 percent, construction stocks down 3.8 percent and mining shares were down 3.5 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)