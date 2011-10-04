FRANKFURT Oct 4 Europeans shares extend losses on Tuesday on fears the euro zone sovereign debt crisis was spreading to the banking sector.

"Yesterday's selling pressure is ongoing," a trader said.

At 1207 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 3.3 percent at 882.20 points, with the STOXX Europe 600 banking index down 4.8 percent and the insurance index down 4.5 percent.

Britain's FTSE 100 , France's CAC40 and Germany's DAX were down between 3.4-4.1 percent. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)