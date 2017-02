LONDON Oct 25 European shares extended losses sharply in afternoon trade on Tuesday following a news report that a meeting of EU finance ministers had been postponed, but quickly recovered most of the fall.

At 1342 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 981.14 points after rising to an 11-week high of 993.29 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)