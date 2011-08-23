LONDON Aug 23 European shares briefly turned negative after trending lower for most of the day, weighed by tepid economic data and marked falls in peripheral euro zone indexes including Italy.

At 1351 GMT, Italy's FTSE MIB was down 1.4 percent and Spain's IBEX was down 0.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 918.20 points, after turning negative just after Wall Street opened.

The pan-European index went as high as 936.80 points earlier in the day.

Earlier, data showed economic growth was stagnating in Europe while a key measure of German analyst and investor sentiment posted the biggest one-month drop in five years. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)