PARIS, Sept 22 European stocks sank on Thursday, hitting a 26-month low with cyclical shares such as miners tumbling, as the Fed's bleak outlook and data showing Chinese and German economies losing steam sent investors rushing out of risky assets.

At 1120 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 4.4 percent at 877.55 points.

"There is more downward potential ... When we break such support levels, there is a risk of a sudden 10-15 percent drop, so people remain on the sidelines for now," Saxo Banque market analyst Alexandre Baradez said. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)