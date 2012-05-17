* Spanish bank Bankia slumps on report of customers pulling
out money
* Spain's IBEX index falls 1.8 pct, down to lowest level
since mid-2003
* Fears of contagion from Greece and Spain crises spreading
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 17 European shares extended their
losing streak on Thursday as worries over Spanish lender Bankia
caused its shares to fall more than 20 percent,
hitting markets and adding to growing fears of contagion from
Greece's economic crisis.
The pan-European FTSE 300 index was down 0.9
percent at 984.22 points by 1026 GMT, close to a 4-1/2 month low
of 983.95 points reached on Wednesday.
Spain's benchmark IBEX index fell nearly 2 percent
to its lowest level since mid-2003, as shares in Bankia slumped
following a report in the El Mundo newspaper that its customers
had withdrawn more than 1 billion euros from their accounts over
the past week.
The worries over Bankia caused the euro zone STOXX banking
index to fall by more than 3 percent, adding to losses
incurred on Wednesday after the European Central Bank said it
had stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks because they
had not been successfully recapitalised.
Greece is set to hold fresh elections on June 17 after
voters rejected austerity measures imposed on it by the European
Union and the IMF, which has heightened fears that it will have
to leave the euro zone.
Investors are also worried by the possibility of contagion
from a Greek exit from the euro spreading to other countries
such as Spain or Italy.
"It's not Greece leaving the euro that is the major issue,
it's the domino effect," said John Bearman, chief investment
officer at British firm Thomas Miller Investment, which manages
roughly 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) worth of assets.
EUROPEAN BANK LENDING RATES RISE
Concerns over Spain were highlighted by data showing that
the country had slipped back into recession during the first
quarter, while the country's medium-term borrowing costs rose
sharply during a bond auction.
Tensions within the European banking system were also
exposed by the fact that key euro zone three-month bank-to-bank
lending rates had edged higher on Thursday for the first time
since the European Central Bank pumped in ultra-cheap,
three-year funds in December.
Royal London Asset Management's European equities fund
manager Neil Wilkinson said he had reduced his exposure to
financial stocks in recent weeks, as a result of the worsening
European debt crisis.
Wilkinson, who manages around 425 million pounds worth of
assets, said his portfolio was 70 percent invested in northern
European equities markets such as France, Germany, the
Netherlands and Switzerland, with a small amount in Italy and
Spain.
Wilkinson said he owned Italian bank Intesa and
Spanish pharmaceuticals group Grifols, but was
otherwise shying away from stocks in countries such as Portugal,
Spain, Italy and Greece.
"The selling pressure is going to continue," he said.
