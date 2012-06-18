* FTSEurofirst up 0.3 percent, Euro STOXX 50 index falls 0.2
percent
* Worries over Spain and Italy temper relief from Greek vote
* Spanish and Italian stock markets fall, underperform rival
bourses
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 18 European shares rose on Monday
following Greek election results that lessened the likelihood
Greece would make a sudden exit from the euro zone, although
persistent fears over Spanish and Italian debt problems limited
the relief rally.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at
996.11 points by 1035 GMT, while the Euro STOXX 50 index dipped
0.2 percent.
During a volatile morning session, the indexes opened higher
but then fell into negative territory after a rise in Spanish
and Italian government bond yields before recovering ground.
Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides said equities markets
had found some support from this week's meeting of leaders from
the Group of 20 major economies in Mexico, with many expecting
fresh injections of liquidity into global markets.
"The fact that the G20 is in the background, with their
finger on the trigger, ready to act, is helping support equities
markets," said Petrides.
Sunday's election in Greece gave a slim parliamentary
majority to pro-bailout parties committed to keeping the
debt-ridden country within the euro zone.
Athens' benchmark stock market index, which had
fallen to historic lows, rose 6.3 percent while the Greek
banking share index gained 13 percent.
"I bought some of the Greek bank stocks for some of our
clients this morning, but I personally believe it still too
early to get back into these sectors," added Petrides.
SPANISH AND ITALIAN MARKETS UNDERPERFORM
Analysts cautioned that despite the Greek election result,
the euro zone crisis was far from over, with fears remaining
over Spain's debt-ridden banks and worries that contagion from
the turmoil might spread to Italy.
The rise in Spanish and Italian government bond yields
caused a sharp underperformance in the stock markets of both
countries, with the Spanish IBEX index down 0.9 percent
and Italy's FTSEMIB index down 0.8 percent.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose 22
basis points on the day to 7.14 percent, pushing the nation's
implied borrowing costs to their highest during the euro's
lifetime. Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek
international bailouts soon after their 10-year bond yields
surpassed 7 percent.
Italian 10-year bond yields also rose 15 basis points to
6.08 percent. The 10-year Spanish yield premium
over Italy rose to 108 basis points, also a euro-era high,
according to Reuters charts.
Concerns over the European banking system were highlighted
by Bank of Spain data on Monday, which showed Spanish banks' bad
loans rose to 8.72 percent of their outstanding portfolios in
April, the highest level since April 1994.
Analysts also cautioned that the political climate in Greece
remained uncertain, with Greece's radical left SYRIZA bloc
vowing to continue its opposition to the painful austerity
measures demanded of the country.
Argonaut Capital Partners' Barry Norris said it remained too
risky to buy into southern European equities and European bank
stocks for now.
"After the initial relief, markets are likely to realise
this Greek election result is unlikely to be a significant
turning point. Southern Europe and Eurozone banks remain too
risky," said Norris, whose firm manages around 1 billion euros
($1.26 billion) worth of assets.
($1 = 0.7921 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)