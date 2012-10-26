* FTSEurofirst 300, EuroSTOXX 50 both down 0.6 pct
* Failure to hold last week's highs darkens charts
* 40 pct of European companies miss on earnings to date
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 26 European equity markets eased on
Friday, on track for their worst week in a month on the back of
a raft of gloomy corporate outlooks and a darkening technicals
picture.
Ericsson, Renault, Saint Gobain
and Publicis were among those announcing
weak numbers or cutting outlooks, adding to caution about the
health of corporate finances from below forecasts results at
global giants Apple and Amazon overnight.
So far, 40 percent of European companies have missed
third-quarter profit expectations, compared with around 30
percent in the United States, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
"The companies are following what the macro environment is
like so you are seeing a slowdown in revenues and companies are
simply not hitting their targets," said Matt Bolduc, strategist
at Saxo Bank. "The market was not really prepared for that and
we are seeing now the correction in some of the companies."
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.6 percent at
1,089.01 points by 1049 GMT, taking its losses for the week so
far to 2 percent and getting a further hit from euro weakness.
The EuroSTOXX 50 also fell 0.6 percent to
2,468.31 points, over 100 points below the one-month high of set
last week. The failure to sustain those gains and extend them to
beyond September's peak has darkened the technical outlook on
the euro zone blue chips benchmark.
"During this week it has deteriorated and there is a risk
that we could break below the October low point (of 2,440.58)
and that could trigger another sell off," said Anders Soderberg,
technical strategist at SEB. "We could probably put a target for
next week somewhere around 2,416 points."
From a fundamentals view point, earnings are also expected
to keep the market under pressure, with S&P Capital IQ
forecasting more disappointment from cyclical sectors which are
less protected from the ailing health of the global - and
especially domestic - economy.
Ericsson was the top faller on Friday, down 4.4
percent, after posting a slightly smaller than expected 42
percent drop in quarterly profit on shrinking margins, staying
cautious on outlook and announcing more cost cuts to cope with
the global economic slowdown.
Publicis brought more bad news for the
advertising sector - seen as a bellwether for the global economy
- reporting a marked slowdown in its organic growth in the third
quarter a day after rival WPP cut revenue outlook.
Falling demand in Europe prompted building materials group
Saint-Gobain to warn that 2012 profits would suffer more than
previously expected, while car maker Renault
said volumes will fall short of last year's.
The protracted recession in the euro zone is also hurting
banks, prompting Standard & Poor's to cut the credit ratings of
several French banks including BNP Paribas, and put
others like Societe Generale and Credit Agricole
on negative outlook late on Thursday.
Shares in BNP dropped 3.3 percent and banks were the biggest
drag on the FTSEurofirst 300, taking 1.7 points off the index.