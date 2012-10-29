* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.6 pct to 1,090.86 points
* Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.9 pct to 2,473.28 points
* Arrival of Hurricane Sandy hits insurance stocks
* Bias among investors to bet on further fall in market
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 29 European shares fell for the
first time in four sessions on Monday, with insurance stocks hit
by concern about their exposure to the U.S. hurricane, while a
backdrop of weak company results also weighed.
Traders added that the bias was to bet on further falls in
the market, due to a weak economy and persistent worries over
the euro zone debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.6 percent
at 1,090.86 points around midday. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index fell 0.9 percent to 2,474.40 points.
Analysts expected equities to make little progress this
week, with volumes expected to be low given the closure of U.S.
stock and options markets on Monday due to Hurricane Sandy.
The hurricane's arrival hit insurers, with the STOXX 600
European insurance sector among the worst-performing
equity indexes as it fell 1.5 percent on worries over potential
claims arising from damage caused by the
hurricane.
"I think it's fairly natural that the market's fretting a
wee bit in terms of potential exposure," said Shore Capital
analyst Eamonn Flanagan.
BET ON THE DOWNSIDE
Swiss bank UBS bucked the trend of falling stocks
by rising 4.9 percent following media reports that it will
announce up to 10,000 job cuts.
Analysts said that cutting costs in this way would
potentially help it return more capital to shareholders and
boost returns for investors.
However, traders said investors' bias was to bet on European
stock markets falling further, with companies' weak
third-quarter results a cause for concern.
According to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, 47 percent of
the companies on the European STOXX 600 index to have
reported earnings have performed below expectations.
Mike Turner, European equity options broker at XBZ Ltd, said
clients were taking out "put" options in expectations of
European equity markets losing more ground.
He said there was solid demand for "put" options on the Euro
STOXX 50 index with strike prices of 2,000 points and 2,100
points due to mature in December - implying expectations that
the index may fall by nearly 500 points by then.
Central Markets senior trader Joe Neighbour also backed
selling the Euro STOXX 50 and the German DAX index on
any signs of rallies, since he felt European markets would
remain under pressure from the region's sovereign debt crisis.
Spain remains under pressure to seek a financial rescue that
would trigger ECB bond purchases, and uncertainty over how the
country will resolve its debt problems continues to weigh on the
market.
"We would sell into strength. Our concern is still that
Europe is far from fixed," he said.