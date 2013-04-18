* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, as some buy the dip
* EuroSTOXX 50 recovers from support at 200-day MA
* G20 eyed for fresh catalyst
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, April 18 European shares edged higher on
Thursday, with some investors seeing value after the market's
worst four-day fall in nine months, although a crop of weak
earnings and global growth concerns kept a lid on gains.
Volumes were relatively light ahead of a G20 meeting, which
analysts said could give the market a fresh push higher if
policymakers reaffirm their commitment to continued monetary
stimulus - a key driver of equity market gains since last
summer.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at
1,1514.59 points, recovering after hitting its lowest
intra-day level since Jan. 2 at 1,144.13 on Wednesday.
The index had lost 3.8 percent in the past four sessions -
its worst four day run since July 2012. It is now down around
4.8 percent from the 4-1/2 year peaks hit last month.
"You do get to a floor and the pull-backs in the markets
that we've had since last year have been quite shallow," said
Ian Huggard at NCB Stockbrokers.
"You do have the backdrop of ongoing (central bank) support
and financial credit default swaps are trading slightly narrower
this morning ... So people are tentatively supporting positions,
they'd like to be buying it, but are not really sure. Give the
market a bit of good news, for example from the G20, then I
think we will really get a push higher."
He highlighted cyclical companies with strong balance sheets
- such as Irish buildings materials firm CRH -
as good targets for buying on dips, as well as defensive stocks
that offer high yields.
GlaxoSmithKline, which offers one of the highest dividend
yields in the defensive healthcare sector, added 4.2 percent
, supported by news that an advisory panel recommended
that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves an
experimental treatment for smoking-related lung damage, which
GSK makes together with Theravance.
Overall, though, the corporate news flow was more mixed,
with the earnings season delivery a string of disappointments.
Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia topped the
fallers, down 9.6 percent after posting a big fall in quarterly
sales. French catering group Sodexo and Swiss-listed
food giant Nestle also fell after reporting results.
Overall, STOXX Europe 600 companies are set to
undershoot first quarter earnings expectations by 3.9 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Investor caution was underlined by relatively weak volumes,
with only around 37 percent of the average daily volume traded
on the FTSEurofirst 300 by mid-session.
"In beginning of the year, there were huge volumes. But
since the beginning of March the volume reduced dramatically ...
So we have to rebuild our confidence and that would take some
time. I think the most optimistic view is that we keep in the
correction, make a sidestep for a couple of weeks and then
regain confidence," said Oliver Roth, head trader at Close
Brothers Seydler.
Technical charts backed the case for more consolidation.
The EuroSTOXX 50 benchmark of euro zone blue chips added 0.7
percent to 2,571.32 points after managing to find strong
technical support around the 200-day moving average on
Wednesday, and to close above the 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its November to January rally.
"For now, there is a chance that we stay between 100- and
200-day moving average and see some stabilisation. But it looks
like this consolidation isn't over," said Petra Kerssenbrock,
technical analyst at Commerzbank.
"There are a number of companies that are already below
(200-day moving averages) and if it were to expand further then
the next level would be something like 2,500 ... which is also a
big psychological level."