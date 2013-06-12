* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX rise 0.5 pct
* Markets recover after two straight days of losses
* Inditex and Kabel Deutschland among top gainers
* Central bank concerns still weigh on sentiment
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 12 Gains at German media group
Kabel Deutschland and clothing retailer Inditex
enabled European shares to rebound higher on Wednesday
after two straight days of losses.
However, several traders said they saw little room for
bigger near-term gains due to persistent concerns that central
banks' support for financial markets was likely to wane.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell
to its lowest level since late April on Tuesday, was up by 0.5
percent at 1,185.10 points in mid-session trading.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also rose by 0.5 percent to 2,696.75 points.
Inditex rose 3.2 percent after it reassured investors it
expected a stable 2013 margin, while Kabel Deutschland soared
8.4 percent after receiving a preliminary bid approach from UK
telecoms group Vodafone.
But Logic Investments director of strategy Peter Rice said
the market rise was a "recovery rally" rather than anything more
fundamental. "Realistically, we're looking rangebound," he said.
RANGEBOUND IN NEAR-TERM
Rice saw Germany's DAX, which hit record highs in
May before edging back, trading in a range of 8,050-8,355 points
while uncertainty remains over the future monetary policy of
major central banks such as the U.S Federal Reserve.
Rice said he would "go long" to bet on further gains on the
Euro STOXX 50 if it rose and held above the 2,700 point level,
but would otherwise adopt a neutral position on markets.
Many investors are reluctant to bet on near-term gains due
to prospects that markets may fall further on expectations of a
tapering in the Fed's economic stimulus measures, which have
helped fuel this year's steep global equity rally.
"The Fed tapering is certainly on the agenda. The market is
starting to realise that the stimulus is likely to come to a
halt at some point," said Rice.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is up some 5 percent since the start of
2013, although it has fallen 6 percent after hitting a 2013
intraday peak of 1,258.09 points in late May.
Hendrik Klein, head of investment firm Da Vinci Invest AG,
was bullish on equities over the longer-term but more cautious
in the near-term. "I'm still long-term bullish but in the near
term, I'm more on the 'short' side," he said.