* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct
* On track to snap a 4-week long trend of weekly gains
* France's CAC-40 lags after S&P downgrade
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Nov 8 European equities fell on Friday,
with French stocks hit by a sovereign rating downgrade and broad
sentiment weighed down by concerns that a strong U.S. economy
may prompt an earlier scaling back of stimulus.
Following better-than-expected U.S. third quarter gross
domestic product (GDP) numbers on Thursday, all eyes were on the
1330 GMT release of October non-farm payrolls report for clues
on whether the world's biggest economy is strong enough to
warrant a winding down of the Federal Reserve's equity-friendly
stimulus programme.
The consensus is for just 125,000 new jobs to be added.
According to Societe Generale's long-term fair value model, this
would be consistent with EuroSTOXX 50 at 2,742 points
and FTSE 100 at 6,527, suggesting that those
markets are, respectively, 10 and 4 percent overvalued.
However, a strong number is more likely to be taken as a
negative by equity markets than a weak one, given their reliance
on continued central bank stimulus.
"There could indeed be a positive surprise in today's
figures because we have seen strong ISM reports in the last
couple of days and that means that possibly the private sector
kept adding jobs at a quite decent rate. That could bring
forward a little bit the taper discussion from March, where the
consensus currently is," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity
strategy at Baader Bank.
"That would be a drag on equities because it will reduce the
incentive for investors to move from government bonds into
equities."
FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7 percent at 1,287.86 points by
1125 GMT, wiping out its gains for the week and threatening to
snap a four-week long run of weekly gains.
The French index was one of the worst performers, down 0.9
percent after Standard & Poor's cut France's sovereign credit
rating by one notch to AA from AA+.
Individual stock fallers included luxury group Richemont
, which missed revenue expectations.
"We needed to have confirmation (of economic recovery) in
terms of corporate earnings and so far we don't have that
confirmation and that's why I think the market is no longer
going up," said Stephane Ekolo, chief European equity strategist
at Market Securities.
With some 53 percent of European companies missing earnings
expectations and 65 percent undershooting on revenues, the onus
is on companies to show how they will improve in the future.
A strategy update and capital raising plans from Telecom
Italia failed to convince investors, sending its
shares down 6.7 percent.
"Telecom Italia's 2013-2016 outlook didn't include the
'extraordinary' measures investors were after in our view,"
analysts at Barclays said in a note. "Moreover, financial
targets out to 2016E seem optimistic on our estimates, while our
forecasts imply the company falls short of its 2016E adjusted
net debt/EBTIDA target of 2.1 times."
Traders also said that some investors were switching out of
the shares into a convertible bond that Telecom Italia issued as
part of its capital raising.