* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.3 pct, coming off 2-month highs
* Euro STOXX 50 declines 0.5 pct
* E.ON hit by downgrade, Libor probe hurts bank stocks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 4 European shares ended a three-day
winning streak on Wednesday, dragged back from two-month highs
by a fall in German utility E.ON, and traders said
unresolved worries about the euro zone's debt crisis would limit
equity market rallies.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3 percent to
1,042.94 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 declined by
0.5 percent to 2,308.25 points. Volumes were relatively thin,
with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day holiday.
European equity markets have been supported by expectations
that the European Central Bank (ECB) may cut rates on Thursday
and hold out hope of further steps to help the region's
struggling economies and debt-ridden banks at a later stage.
However, data on Wednesday which showed an unexpected
stagnation in Germany's services sector highlighted the region's
problems, despite measures taken at a European Union summit last
week to battle the debt crisis.
"People are only buying for the short term, and the bias is
still towards the downside," said Mike Turner, European equity
options broker at London-based firm XBZ Ltd.
Heavyweight German utility E.ON was among the
worst-performing stocks, falling more than 3 percent and pushing
down Germany's benchmark DAX index after investment
banks Citi and JP Morgan downgraded it.
LIBOR SCANDAL HITS BANK STOCKS
Bank stocks also fell, with the STOXX European bank sector
declining by 0.9 percent. Traders mentioned that the
fall-out from a Libor (London Interbank Offered Rate)
interest-rate rigging probe was hitting sentiment towards the
sector.
"We've been sellers into this last rally. We've been selling
Britain's FTSE on the back of the banking crisis and taking
profits on the DAX," said Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading
and risk at Tavira Securities.
The EU summit on June 29, which came up with new measures
including plans to help ease Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs, prompted European equity markets to rally back after
falling sharply for much of June.
The Euro STOXX 50 index had risen 7.5 percent during the
last three sessions, representing its biggest three-day gain
since late November. The index ended at 2,320.43 on July 3,
marking its highest close since 2,344.02 on April 27.
However, Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour
predicted European equities would remain under pressure, given
that the euro crisis has yet to be resolved.
"We still don't think the European problems have been fixed.
We remain bearish in the medium term."
(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)