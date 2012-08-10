* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.7 pct
* Weak Chinese data weighs on markets
* Traders back taking profits on back of recent strong rally
* Novozymes and Nestle dip amid food price concerns
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 10 European shares fell on Friday
after a five-day winning streak, as weak Chinese economic data
and declines in bellwether Swiss food group Nestle
pushed markets down from four-month peaks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent to
1,096.85 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 0.7 percent to 2,420.84 points.
But the Eurofirst 300 remained on track for its 10th
straight week of gains, which would mark its longest winning run
in seven years, having risen 0.5 percent on Thursday to close
near its 2012 intraday peak.
Equity markets have rallied sharply since July 26, when
European Central Bank head Mario Draghi said he would do
"whatever it takes" to protect the euro from the region's
debilitating debt crisis.
But traders have started to recommend booking profits, due
to the underlying weak global economic backdrop and the
ever-present risk that Europe's leaders may fail to agree on
concrete measures to tackle the crisis.
The uncertain outlook was highlighted on Friday by data
showing Chinese exports rose just 1 percent in July from a year
earlier, missing forecasts by a big margin.
"I'm a little bit cautious on the second half. The Chinese
figures don't look too good and I'm not convinced the European
Central Bank is doing what is necessary to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis," said Cavendish Asset Management fund manager
Caroline Vincent.
HIGHER FOOD PRICES WEIGH
Nestle was the biggest drag on the FTSEurofirst 300. Its 1.2
percent fall took 0.43 points off the index, as broker ESN/SNS
Securities cut its rating to "hold" from "accumulate".
The worst U.S. drought in over half a century has seen
global food prices surge to near record levels, though Nestle
said this week it expected that pressure to ease.
Biofuels and ethanol producer Novozymes was among
the worst performers, falling 2.9 percent after the top World
Bank food official called on the United States to relax its
ethanol quota to help head off another world food crisis.
Germany's benchmark DAX index fell 0.5 percent as
reinsurer Hannover Re dropped by 3.4 percent after
its second-quarter results missed forecasts.
Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said his firm
had taken up short positions on the DAX this week to bet on
future falls in the German index.
"We might be in for a little bit of a stalling on the DAX.
It appears to be encountering resistance at around the 7,000
point level," he said.
Other technical analysts have said the FTSEurofirst tends to
be sold off at around the 1,100 point mark - a level which
sparked similar sell-offs in March 2012, July 2011, November
2010, and April 2010.
"I would advise caution over buying right now," said
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Reyl,
who prefers emerging market equities to European ones.