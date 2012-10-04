* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 off 0.4 pct
* Oil and energy shares are worst-performing sector
* Concerns remain over Spain and Greek debt problems
* Dividend yields still favour stocks over bonds for some
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 4 European shares fell on Thursday,
led by weaker energy stocks, while persistent worries over the
euro zone debt crisis also weighed on equity markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3 percent to
1,098.04 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 0.4 percent to 2,482.04 points.
Concerns over Europe's sovereign debt problems, which will
be in focus at the European Central Bank's rate-setting meeting
on Thursday, have kept major European stock markets within a
tight trading range over the past week.
Spain is under increasing pressure to accept a sovereign
bailout package, while Greece is struggling to meet the terms of
its earlier international rescue deal.
A Spanish bond sale attracted increased demand on Thursday
on prospects Spain will soon seek European aid to cut its debt
costs, but some investors have been reluctant to commit further
to equities while the timing of any such aid request remains
uncertain.
"I see the Spanish situation getting clearer but not
necessarily any better," said JN Financial investment manager
Edward Smyth.
Smyth added he had taken out "short" positions - which bet
on future falls - on Britain's FTSE 100 index and
Germany's DAX equity index ahead of the ECB meeting,
which is expected to leave interest rates on hold.
BP LEADS ENERGY SHARES LOWER
The STOXX European oil and gas index was the
worst-performing equity sector, falling 1.3 percent. Shares in
British oil major BP declined after disruption to its
Azeri gas flows to Turkey.
European stock markets are still up from year-low levels
reached in June following steps taken by world central banks
from July onwards to inject fresh liquidity in order to fight
off the economic slowdown and Europe's debt problems.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is up around 8 percent since late July,
when ECB head Mario Draghi promised "whatever it takes" to
protect the euro currency, while the Euro STOXX 50 is up around
10 percent since that point.
Some investors expect Draghi to provide hints about Spain's
likely move regarding an international bailout at the ECB's rate
meeting.
Spain must first formally request aid before the ECB can
activate the bond-buying programme, which is aimed at lowering
the borrowing costs of debt-ridden states.
"There's just a little bit of optimism that there could be
some more easing coming from the ECB," Berkeley Futures
associate director Richard Griffiths said.
Griffiths said he would look to sell Euro STOXX futures
contracts, which were down 0.4 percent, to lock in
profits after gains on the contract in recent days.
Other traders added that central bank stimulus measures had
pushed benchmark bond yields to such low levels that investors
would still favour equities at present due to the better yields
on offer via equity dividends.
"The demand for equities is still there. There's no value
being in bonds at the moment. Any time we have a pullback, the
buyers come back out of the woodwork," said McLaren Securities
managing director Terry Torrison.