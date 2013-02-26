* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.1 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 down 2.6 pct
* Italy vote stalemate hits stock markets and bank shares
* Traders increase use of 'put' options
* Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index hits new 2013 highs
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 26 European shares tumbled on
Tuesday after an Italian election stalemate threatened a renewal
of the euro zone crisis, leading traders to use equity options
to bet on a further market fall in coming months.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.1 percent at 1,153.45 points by around midday, while the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index retreated 2.6
percent to 2,583.25 points.
Italy's FTSE MIB equity index was the worst
performing European bourse, slumping 4.6 percent on concerns
that the election, which left no party clearly in control of the
Italian government, could hamper reforms and drive up its
borrowing costs.
Worries about a new flare-up in the euro zone's debt crisis
fed through to the bank sector, whose lenders could be hit with
new writedowns and bad debts if the region's economy weakens as
a result of debt problems in countries such as Italy and Spain.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index was the
worst-performing sector, falling 2.7 percent with Italian banks
such as Intesa and Unicredit - which own
large amounts of Italian government debt - dropping 10 and 8
percent, respectively.
Data from the Eurex exchange showed that investors had
snapped up nearly 50 percent more 'put' options due to expire in
March on the Euro STOXX 50 than 'calls'. A 'put' is typically
used on expectations of a market fall, as opposed to a 'call'
option which is used on expectations of a future market rise.
The Eurex data showed that 'put' options expiring in March
with strike prices of 2,450 and 2,500 points had been the most
popular, implying that investors are betting the index could
fall by 5 or more percent by the middle of next month.
Mike Turner, European equity options broker at XBZ Ltd, said
clients were extending Euro STOXX 50 'put' options due to expire
in March through to April and May to protect themselves against
any further moves down over the next month or so.
"There's a thinking that we're heading lower and we'll stay
lower for another month or two," said Turner.
VOLATILITY RISES
The euro zone debt crisis led to a sovereign bailout of
Greece and other smaller countries, but Spain is also under
pressure over a possible similar bailout, while Italy faces a
battle to contain its borrowing costs.
Last summer the European Central Bank pledged new measures
to tackle the crisis and protect the euro currency, which
enabled stock markets to rally in the second half of the year.
But Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo
said the Italian result was extremely worrying, with Spain's
IBEX stock market falling 3 percent.
"Spain will also now come under pressure," said Syz Asset
Management's chief economist Fabrizio Quirighetti, who added
that European equity markets could potentially fall some 5
percent this week.
Despite the post-Italian election fall, XBZ's Turner said
the stock market decline was more of a "correction, not a
sell-off", with the FTSEurofirst 300 still up around 20 percent
from its 2012 low of 948.17 points.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said he had sold off equity positions last week on
expectations that equity markets could retreat over Italian
election problems.
"We cut the equity allocations last week across the board.
Everything was pointing towards a correction. I see no rush to
buy Italian assets at this moment," he said.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said he had been
buying the Euro STOXX Volatility (VSTOXX) index on
expectations that the Italian problems would increase volatility
on stock markets in the near term.
The VSTOXX index surged 19.5 percent to touch new 2013 highs
on Tuesday, and BTIG European equity strategist Nick Xanders
recommended investors to buy such volatility options, with the
VSTOXX still below its 2012 high of 38.31 points.
"Volatility is still not that expensive," wrote Xanders.