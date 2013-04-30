* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct
* Euro zone inflation boosts ECB rate cut bets
* STOXX Europe 600 fails to hold 4-1/2 year high
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, April 30 European shares hit 4-1/2 year
highs on Tuesday, supported by strong results and by
expectations of more central bank stimulus, though charts
suggested the market was flagging after 11 straight months of
gains.
BP gained 3.6 percent after an impressive performance
in the oil major's trading division lifted profits.
Overall, banks were the best performing sector, up
1.2 percent after UBS and Deutsche Bank
reported better first-quarter results than anticipated.
Banks and the broader market were also supported by
lower-than-forecast euro zone inflation data, which, coupled
with recent signs of economic weakness, cemented expectations
for a European Central Bank interest rate cut on Thursday.
"The ECB is very likely indeed to cut rates now that we have
seen this renewed weakness in ... economic sentiment indicators,
and also inflation is easing quite significantly," said Gerhard
Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
"Even if there is probably not too much direct effect of a
rate cut on the economy, and even if there is already a rally on
the way, still I think there is some residual potential for
equities to move higher over the next couple of weeks."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at
1,203.90 points by 1029 GMT, taking its gains during April to
1.5 percent and heading for an 11th consecutive monthly rise.
The broader STOXX Europe 600 index rose as high as
298.93 points, just above the previous 4-1/2-year high
of 298.90 hit in March before giving up most of the gains to
trade at 297.53.
The EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips retreated
from a six-week high, edging down to 2,770.87 points
.
"Euro STOXX 50 looks broadly positive, however the emergence
of bearish divergence on the intraday charts, as we approach the
key 2,746.02/2,754.80 ... warns of a near-term correction," said
Chris Wright, technical analyst at Informa Global Markets.
"A similar pattern is present on the STOXX 600."
From a fundamentals point of view, the catalyst for a
correction could come from the earnings season.
Despite strong numbers from banks, utilities and healthcare,
overall, only half of the STOXX Europe 600 companies that have
reported first quarter results have met or beaten expectations,
prompting analysts to cut their second quarter views by 2.4
percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
"European equities are still vulnerable to downward earnings
revisions, so I don't think we are completely out of the woods
yet on that count," said Ashish Misra, head of investment policy
and research at Lloyds TSB Private Banking, who sees 2013 euro
zone earnings growth at around mid-single digits.
Tuesday's earnings disappointments included brewer AB InBev
and dialysis provider Fresenius Medical,
whose shares fell 3.3 and 3.9 percent, respectively.