* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 flat
* Concerns over Fed tapering still weigh on markets
* Long-term view on Europe shares positive for many
* Flow into Europe equities at peak levels -Lipper
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 16 European shares fell for a second
day on Friday, after reaching two-year highs this week, as
investors grew nervous that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start
to withdraw stimulus next month.
Several traders, however, said they remained confident on
prospects for European equities on a longer-term basis,
reinforced by data this week showing the euro zone had pulled
out of recession.
They expect the market will rebound after a possible
pull-back in September if expectations that the Fed will start
trimming its stimulus programme - which has helped drive this
year's stock rally - mount.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell
1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day drop in six weeks,
was down 0.2 percent at 1,225.11 points in mid-session trade.
The STOXX Europe 600 index slipped 0.1 percent to
305.01 points and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
- which hit a two-year high this week at 2,855.89
points - was flat at 2,836.19 points.
Global equity markets have slipped over the last month on
the view that the U.S. economy might be strong enough for the
Fed to start scaling back its stimulus programme.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said that while he felt the U.S stock market was set
for a pullback, he remained more confident over the prospects
for European equities.
Key European indexes have risen less than the U.S. Dow Jones
Industrial and S&P 500 indexes. The Dow Jones and S&P
have risen 15-17 percent since the start of 2013, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 have risen 8 percent.
Juvet said that even if the Federal Reserve tapers its
economic stimulus as the U.S economy continues to strengthen,
the European Central Bank (ECB) would maintain loose monetary
policies to help the euro zone economy.
"In the U.S., we have all the signs that the market has
overheated. But for me, Europe is different. There is no ECB
tapering in view," he said.
Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and principal of ACIES
Asset Management, sees a broader upwards trend for European
shares supported by signs of an economic recovery in Europe.
Flows into European equities from U.S.-based funds hit a
two-month high in the week ended Aug. 14, data from Thomson
Reuters Lipper service showed, signalling steady investor
appetite for the region's stocks.
"The Euro STOXX 50 hit a high two days ago. After that, any
negative factor will be blown out of proportion. We're probably
overdue for a minor correction but we're still in a bull
market," Clenow said.