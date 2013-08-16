* FTSEurofirst 300 up 2.34 points at 1,230.13
* Egypt violence dents outlook for travel firms
* Fed tapering concerns holding markets back
* Traders eye longer-term gains for European shares
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 16 European shares endured a choppy
session on Friday with travel firms worst hit due to the turmoil
in Egypt, while concerns that the United States could soon start
to scale back stimulus kept the broader market in check.
Violence in Egypt this week forced Thomas Cook Germany
to cancel all trips to the country up until Sept. 15
after Germany extended its travel alert to Red Sea resorts.
"With all the turmoil in the Middle East, especially in
Egypt, travel shares have been hit hard over the last few days
after their fantastic run over the past 12 months," Ronnie
Chopra, a strategist at TradeNext, said.
"The current situation is the perfect catalyst to take
profits," he said.
The travel sector fell 0.3 percent. German airline
Lufthansa dropped 1.5 percent, weighed down in
addition by Morgan Stanley downgrading the stock to
"equal-weight" from "overweight".
Travel firms were not the only companies affected by the
violence in Egypt.
Cement group Italcementi shed 4 percent amid
concerns it may be affected by continued unrest in the North
African country as it owns Egypt's biggest cement maker by
market value, Suez Cement <SUCE.CA.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell
1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day drop in six weeks,
was up 2.34 points at 1,230.13 by 1446 GMT. It was flat on the
week.
MAERSK SHARES JUMP
Global equity markets have struggled for momentum over the
last month on the view that the U.S. economy might be strong
enough for the Fed to start scaling back its stimulus programme
in September.
Several traders, however, expect the market will rebound
after a possible pullback in the next month.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said that while he felt the U.S stock market was set
for a pullback, he remained more confident over the prospects
for European equities.
Key European indexes have lagged U.S. indexes. The Dow Jones
and S&P have risen 15-17 percent since the start of 2013, while
the FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 have risen 8 percent.
Juvet said that even if the Federal Reserve tapers its
economic stimulus as the U.S economy continues to strengthen,
the European Central Bank (ECB) would maintain loose monetary
policies to help the euro zone economy.
"In the U.S., we have all the signs that the market has
overheated. But for me, Europe is different. There is no ECB
tapering in view," he said.
Big banks rebounded after recent weakness, while
heavyweight stocks such as Maersk kept European
shares steady on Friday.
Container shipping fleet operator Maersk rose 9.1 percent
after posting higher second quarter profits.
The STOXX Europe 600 index rose 0.2 percent to
306.5 points and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
- which hit a two-year high this week at 2,855.89
points - was up 0.5 percent at 2,849.21 points.
"The Euro STOXX 50 hit a high two days ago. After that, any
negative factor will be blown out of proportion. We're probably
overdue for a minor correction but we're still in a bull
market," Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and principal of
ACIES Asset Management said.
Flows into European equities from U.S.-based funds hit a
two-month high in the week ended Aug. 14, data from Thomson
Reuters Lipper service showed, signalling steady investor
appetite for the region's stocks.