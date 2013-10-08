* FTSEurofirst down 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.4 pct * Medical tech firm Getinge slumps 9 percent * Most investors still expect eventual U.S. budget/debt deal * Equity pullback is buying opportunity -Bordier CEO * MB Capital backs running "short" positions By Sudip Kar-Gupta LONDON, Oct 8 European shares fell on Tuesday, with medical technology group Getinge slumping after a profit warning as the U.S. budget stalemate weighed broadly on stock markets. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell for the fourth time in five sessions, declining 0.5 percent to 1,234.72 points. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also fell 0.4 percent to 2,912.53 points. Getinge was the worst performer on the index, dropping 9.4 percent after it became the latest European company to warn on profits, following consumer goods group Unilever and cruise operator Carnival The warnings have impacted stocks this month and analysts have trimmed 2013 earnings estimates for the pan-European STOXX 600 index by 3 percent since the start of the third quarter. () The partial U.S. government shutdown has weighed more heavily, though there are as yet few signs that the threat of a U.S. default if the deadlock is not broken by Oct. 17 has prompted strong bets against the European market. "There's the opportunity to be running the market 'short', and as we approach the October deadline and if there's profits on the table, I'd be looking to bank them," said MB Capital trading director Marcus Bullus. Data from Markit showed most investors remained optimistic, betting instead on future gains by holding "long" positions. The average utilisation rate on the German DAX index - the percentage of lendable shares out on loan - had fallen to 5.5 percent on Oct. 7, down from 6.9 percent on Sept. 20, according to Markit data. The DAX was down 0.1 percent at 8,583.56 points on Tuesday. The FTSEurofirst 300 remains up 9 percent since the start of 2013 while the Euro STOXX 50 is up 10 percent, but the U.S stalemate has pushed those indexes off a 5-year high for the FTSEurofirst 300 and a 2-year high on the Euro STOXX 50 reached in late September. U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday he would accept a short-term increase in the nation's borrowing authority to avoid a default. Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Bordier, said he would use the stock market pullback caused by the U.S. situation to buy up stocks. "I see it as a buying opportunity," he said.