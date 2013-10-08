* FTSEurofirst down 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.4 pct
* Medical tech firm Getinge slumps 9 percent
* Most investors still expect eventual U.S. budget/debt deal
* Equity pullback is buying opportunity -Bordier CEO
* MB Capital backs running "short" positions
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 8 European shares fell on Tuesday,
with medical technology group Getinge slumping after
a profit warning as the U.S. budget stalemate weighed broadly on
stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell for
the fourth time in five sessions, declining 0.5 percent to
1,234.72 points. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also fell 0.4 percent to 2,912.53 points.
Getinge was the worst performer on the index, dropping 9.4
percent after it became the latest European company to warn on
profits, following consumer goods group Unilever and
cruise operator Carnival
The warnings have impacted stocks this month and analysts
have trimmed 2013 earnings estimates for the pan-European STOXX
600 index by 3 percent since the start of the third
quarter. ()
The partial U.S. government shutdown has weighed more
heavily, though there are as yet few signs that the threat of a
U.S. default if the deadlock is not broken by Oct. 17 has
prompted strong bets against the European market.
"There's the opportunity to be running the market 'short',
and as we approach the October deadline and if there's profits
on the table, I'd be looking to bank them," said MB Capital
trading director Marcus Bullus.
Data from Markit showed most investors remained optimistic,
betting instead on future gains by holding "long" positions.
The average utilisation rate on the German DAX index
- the percentage of lendable shares out on loan - had
fallen to 5.5 percent on Oct. 7, down from 6.9 percent on Sept.
20, according to Markit data.
The DAX was down 0.1 percent at 8,583.56 points on Tuesday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 remains up 9 percent since the start of
2013 while the Euro STOXX 50 is up 10 percent, but the U.S
stalemate has pushed those indexes off a 5-year high for the
FTSEurofirst 300 and a 2-year high on the Euro STOXX 50 reached
in late September.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday he would accept a
short-term increase in the nation's borrowing authority to avoid
a default.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said he would use the stock market pullback caused by
the U.S. situation to buy up stocks.
"I see it as a buying opportunity," he said.