* Weak French and Chinese data weigh on European equities
* Randstad slumps after warning of only gradual improvement
* FTSEurofirst down 0.6 pct, ESTOXX 50 down 0.7 pct
* FTSEurofirst had risen in 8 of last 10 sessions
* FTSEurofirst 300 in worst 1-day loss since Feb. 3
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 20 Weak French and Chinese economic
data knocked back European stock markets on Thursday, leaving a
pan-European equity index nursing its worst intraday loss in
more than two weeks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.6 percent to
1,331.18 points in early session trading, marking its biggest
intraday fall since a 1.4 percent decline on Feb. 3.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also weakened by 0.7 percent to 3,100.24 points.
The FTSEurofirst 300, which is up by 1.1 percent since the
start of 2014, had risen in eight of the last 10 sessions but
slipped back on Thursday in light of the weak economic data.
Although data on Thursday showed growth in Germany's private
sector, France's service sector shrank the most in nine months
in February.
Stock markets suffered a further blow after China's flash
Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a
seven-month low of 48.3 in February from January's final reading
of 49.5. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction while one
above shows expansion.
Investors were also rattled by minutes of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's latest policy-setting meeting, which indicated the
U.S. central bank will keep trimming its bond-buying stimulus
unless there is a significant economic surprise and could change
its forward guidance on interest rates.
"The economic numbers are mixed. People are taking a step
back and waiting for more visibility on the global economy
before going back in to push markets higher," said Francois
Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Reyl.
MORE WEAKNESS EXPECTED
Dutch staffing company Randstad fell 8.8 percent
to make it the worst-performing FTSEurofirst 300 stock in
percentage terms.
Randstad expected only a gradual improvement in the current
quarter due to the patchy nature of the fledgling global
economic recovery.
Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets
Investment Management, said lingering signs of weakness in the
global economy could lead to more sell-offs in coming sessions
on the European equity markets.
"We've had bad Chinese data and the very fact that there is
chatter about the Fed changing its guidance on rates is also
weighing on sentiment," said Courtney-Cook, who said he had sold
positions on Germany's DAX futures contract at 9,700
points before buying back in at 9,500 points.
Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading at Tavira Securities,
also expected European shares to fall in the next few sessions
but remained more bullish on a longer time-frame over 2014, and
Reyl's Savary also said equities remained his preferred asset
class.
"I do see the market as being a little bit softer in the
next few days but I would use days like this to pick up quality
stocks," said Campbell-Gray.