LONDON May 24 European shares pared gains in morning trade on Thursday after data showed Germany's manufacturing sector shrank at the fastest rate in three years in May.

Markit's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slid to 45.0 this month from April's 46.2, according to a flash estimate, falling well below the 50 mark that separates growth in activity from contraction.

At 0742 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 973.67 points after rising to a high of 981.03 earlier in the session. The index fell 2.2 percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Simon Jessop)