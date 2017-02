LONDON Nov 4 European shares briefly turned negative in choppy trade on Friday following uncertainties related to the outcome of a confidence vote in the Greek government and ahead of widely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers.

At 0841 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 990.34 points after falling to a low of 989.19 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)