LONDON Dec 13 European shares pared most of their gains in thin late afternoon trade on Tuesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected any suggestion of raising the funding limit of Europe's future bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism.

At 1612 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was was up 0.2 percent at 969.27 points after rising to a high of 978.94 earlier in the session.

Volumes were low, however, at less than two-thirds of the 90-day daily average. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)