LONDON, April 12 European stocks rose further in afternoon trade on Thursday, tracking gains in U.S. equities and as basic resources shares extended gains following a rise in base metals prices.

At 1505 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,038.86 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index rose 2.5 percent.

German Bund futures also reversed gains in choppy trade and were last 14 ticks down on the day at 139.68. (Reporting by Atul Prakash and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)