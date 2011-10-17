LONDON Oct 17 European shares reversed earlier gains to trade down on Monday after Germany warned against unrealistic "dreams" that this weekend's European Union summit will produce a definitive plan to tackle the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The financial markets had been more buoyant since a pledge by French and German leaders to come up with a comprehensive plan for ending the two-year-old crisis, including a programme to recapitalise banks, by the Oct. 23 summit.

By 1118 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 974.37 points, after trading as high as 988.99 earlier in the session. The index gained 2.9 percent last week.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau)