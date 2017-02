LONDON Oct 26 European shares gave up early gains and turned negative on Wednesday morning, as investors worried that a summit of European Union leaders would not result in a comprehensive set of proposals to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0736 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 981.04 points, having been as high as 985.31 earlier. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)