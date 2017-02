LONDON Nov 24 European shares turned negative to hit a day's low on Thursday, extending a thin volume pullback after German Chancellor Angela Merkel renewed her opposition to jointly issued euro bonds and changes to the role of the European Central Bank to help combat the euro zone debt crisis.

By 1434 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.4 percent at 897.55 points, having earlier hit a day's low of 896.99. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)