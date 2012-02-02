LONDON Feb 2 European shares turned negative on Thursday morning as some weaker-than-expected results from heavyweights such as Unilever offset the benefits of merger talks between miner Xstrata and commodities trader Glencore.

Unilever fell 3.2 percent after its results. Xstrata and Glencore gained 10.3 and 5 percent respectively.

At 0909 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,056.47 points, having been as high as 1,061.25 earlier.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)