LONDON Feb 23 European shares turned negative again in mid-morning trade on Thursday, with automobile stocks topping the decliners' list.

The fall came as the EU's executive said the euro zone economy is heading for its second recession in three years and the wider European Union economy is set to stagnate.

At 1024 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,074.56 points after rising to a high of 1,081.47 earlier in the session.

The STOXX Europe 600 auto index fell 2 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)