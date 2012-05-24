LONDON May 24 European shares turned negative in morning trade on Thursday after surveys showed major economies in the region witnessed a contraction in their manufacturing activities and German business climate deteriorated.

At 0811 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 971.32 points after rising to a high of 981.03 earlier in the session. The index fell 2.2 percent in the previous session.

The Ifo German business climate index for May was lower than expected, while Markit's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slid to 45.0 this month from April's 46.2, falling further below the 50 mark that separates growth in activity from contraction.

In France, both the manufacturing and service sectors were at their weakest in three years in May. (Reporting By Atul Prakash)