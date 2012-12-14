Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Dec 14 European shares edged lower on Friday, as investors locked in profits ahead of the weekend following a rally to 18-month highs.
At 1316 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,133.72 points.
"I think for the markets to be down in Europe today is probably a fairly good guide that they're a little bit tired and they've had a good run and they're just beginning to see a little bit of profit-taking from the high levels," Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said. (Reporting By Simon Jessop and Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.