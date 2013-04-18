LONDON, April 18 European shares turned lower on
Thursday, led lower by financials as yet more weak U.S. economic
data heightened growth concerns and left a leading index on
course to chalk up a fifth straight day of losses.
At 1413 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,145.48 points. U.S.
indexes were even worse off, with the Dow Jones Industrial
Average down 0.6 percent.
The rate of growth in factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly contracted in April, a survey
showed on Thursday.
Among the worst hit among the financials sector were French
banking stocks, with Societe Generale down 4 percent.
