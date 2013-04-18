(Adds news on Morgan Stanley results)
LONDON, April 18 European shares turned lower on
Thursday, led by financials, as yet more weak U.S. data
heightened growth concerns and left a leading index on course to
chalk up a fifth straight day of losses.
At 1443 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,146.74 points. U.S.
indexes were even worse off, with the Dow Jones Industrial
Average down 0.4 percent.
The rate of growth in factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly contracted in April, a survey
showed on Thursday, adding to a batch of recent soft data from
the world's biggest economy.
Banks led sectoral fallers across the region, down 1
percent, with several traders citing results from leading U.S.
investment bank Morgan Stanley, down 4.5 percent, as a
trigger.
Among the worst hit among the European sector was French
lender Societe Generale, down 4 percent.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and David Brett; editing by Alistair
Smout)