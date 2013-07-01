LONDON, July 1 European shares turned negative on Monday after euro zone manufacturing activity showed signs of stabilisation last month, which traders said sparked concerns of tightening of European Central Bank monetary policy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.1 percent at 1,151.10 points by 0818 GMT, having reversed from a session high of 1,163.08. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)