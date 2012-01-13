LONDON Jan 13 European shares turned negative after a senior euro zone government source said ratings agency Standard & Poor's was set to downgrade several, unspecified euro zone countries on Friday.

At 1414 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,013.98 points after earlier rising as high as 1,026.81.

"There is a rumour that S&P is about to downgrade several countries, that is what is causing the weakness in stocks," a London-based trader said.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman and Joanne Frearson)