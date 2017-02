LONDON, March 27 European shares turned negative heading into the U.S. open on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. consumer confidence data, led down by energy stocks which tracked the crude price lower.

By 1213 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.07 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,088.93, off a session high of 1,097.89.

U.S. stock index futures were mixed ahead of March consumer confidence data, due at 1400 GMT, which was seen edging down to 70.3 from 70.8 in the previous month. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)