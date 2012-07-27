LONDON, July 27 European shares turned negative and the euro fell on Friday, after the Bundesbank said it had not changed its critical stance on the ECB buying government bonds.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2 percent to 1,040.44 points.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.22410 from around $1.2270. German bund futures rose 17 ticks to an intraday high of 144.18 points, while Italian 10-year government bond yields rose to 6.14 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Nigel Stephenson)