LONDON Aug 5 European shares edged lower on Monday, mirroring a lower start on Wall Street, with global lender HSBC weighing on the market after its profit lagged forecasts.

Shares in HSBC knocked 1.9 points off the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 2.2 points at 1,222.59 points at 1352 GMT.

It tracked U.S. indexes into negative territory, with the S&P 500 SPX> down 0.3 percent.