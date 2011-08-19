LONDON Aug 19 European shares fell early on Friday, extending the previous session's steep decline, on worries that major economies could be headed into recession, and that policymakers have no solutions for the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0710 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.3 percent at 913.47 points, after falling 4.8 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day decline since March 2009, after a raft of gloomy U.S. economic data on concerns over short-term funding stress on European banks.

"The market is discounting a recession, but I would say they're wrong," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus Investments, which manages $4 billion.

"Some stocks have been driven down to ridiculous levels. There has been a panic about European banks. European governments are guaranteeing European banks, but if the governments are not stable themselves, that means the banks aren't stable."

Energy companies fell, as crude prices slipped on a weaker demand outlook. BP and Total fell 1.7 and 1 percent respectively.

Autonomy Corp , however, soared 76 percent, after Hewlett-Packard Co said it would buy the British software company for as much as $11.7 billion. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)