BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Drilling sees recovery in either 2019 or 2020 - Conf call
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - not anticipating material changes to base cost trend in the coming quarters - conf call
LONDON Aug 24 Europe's leading shares slipped on Wednesday as tentative rebound lost steam and investors were cautious that a new round on quantitative easing in the U.S. would be announced.
At 0714 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 922.58 points after rising 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
"We had a lot of excitement before as we headed into the last euro summit, much of the hype failed to come to fruition, so I think we've got be cautious," said Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth.
"I think the there will be a lot of promoting the positives, so long on principal short on detail," he said, adding the markets are now pricing in a recession, which Barclays did not believe was the likely scenario to be played out over the next couple of years and remained relatively positive on the prospects for equities.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is set to make a key speech at an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole on Friday, where it is expected he will provide hints for further measures to revive the struggling economy.
Corporate results, however, continue to defy the macro gloom, with WPP Plc , the world's largest advertising group, among the top performing European shares, up 1.8 percent after it posted 7-month growth broadly in line with its annual forecast. (Reporting by David Brett)
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - not anticipating material changes to base cost trend in the coming quarters - conf call
HAMBURG, Feb 6 Volkswagen is planning to cap the pay package of its chief executive at 10 million euros ($10.7 million) and keep pay for management board members below that, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc discloses 6 percent passive stake in BankUnited Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2jUAkYg) Further company coverage: