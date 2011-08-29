* FTSEurofirst rises 0.7 pct

* Greek banks saor on expected takeover

* Volume expected to be low, with London closed for holiday

LONDON, Aug 29 European shares gained on Monday, tracking a late rally in Wall Street on Friday, after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke raised hopes for more stimulus for the troubled economy at the U.S. central bank's September meeting.

Greek banks soared 20 percent on an expected merger between Greece's second- and third-largest lenders, Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT),

Germany's DAX and France's CAC40 rose 1.3 and 1.2 percent respectively.

Heavyweight banks to gain included Credit Suisse , Societe Generale and UBS , up between 1.7 and 3 percent.

"It's a bit more optimism about the economy that is driving the market. Bernanke said the economic recovery would accelerate and that the central bank would prop up growth if needed. So it's a win-win," a senior sales trader at a European investment bank said.

At 0834 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent at 925.19 points, after falling 0.7 percent on Friday. The index has lost more than 17 percent so far in 2011.

Trading volume was set to be light, with London markets closed for a holiday.

U.S. stocks initially fell on Friday after Bernanke stopped short of describing detailed plans to strengthen the ailing economy. But the market turned higher, led by technology shares, as investors concluded the Fed was leaving the door open for action even though many traders believe it has limited power to pull the economy out of a rut.

Some strategists said low valuations were also important in attracting investors back into the markets.

Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward price-to-earnings of nine, against a 10-year average of 13.3.

"It's one of these days when you go back to the underlying valuations of the companies - and say it looks good. We have oversold this market. It's a bounceback from lower prices, not based on anything fundamental. Bernanke has pushed it back to the politicians," Justin Urquhart Stewart, at Seven Investment Management, said.

GREEK BANKS SOAR

Greece's Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) are set to announce on Monday a merger deal to better cope with the severe sovereign debt crisis and recession, banking sources said.

Trading in the two banks concerned was suspended.

National Bank of Greece BNGr.AT soared 29.5 percent. By Friday's close, it had lost more than half its value in 2011.

Among other individual shares, Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) rose 2.3 percent after winning a key outsourcing deal with Australian exchange ASX , giving the German group a boost in the battle between the world's top exchanges to supply emerging stock markets.

Christine Lagarde, the new head of the IMF on Saturday called on global policymakers to pursue urgent action, including forcing European banks to bulk up their capital, to prevent a descent into a renewed world recession.

"With interest rates low, and lower oil prices, and we should not go into recession, the market can rally further," said Bernard McAlinden, strategist for the European Securities Network.

(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Erica Billingham)

