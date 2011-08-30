PARIS Aug 30 European stocks gained ground in early trade on Tuesday, adding to their recovery rally on rising expectation key U.S. macro data due this week will ease fears over the prospect of another global economic downturn.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 1.6 percent at 946.11 points. Europe's benchmark index has gained 6.5 percent since hitting a floor three weeks ago.

"The market's drop over the past two months has created a number of interesting entry points," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Paris-based broker Global Equities.

"Luxury stocks, which were quite expensive at the begining of the summer, are now attractive again while the fundamentals of the sector are intact."

UK's FTSE 100 index .FTSE soared 3 percent, with BHP Billiton (BLT.L) up 4 percent and Burberry (BRBY.L) up 3.8 percent, catching up with the wider market gains on Monday when the UK market was closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)