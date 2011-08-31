LONDON Aug 31 European shares rose early on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street higher, on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will act soon with stimulus measures to boost the struggling economy, and ahead of a raft of data.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent at 945.53 points, after rising 1 percent in the previous session, but on track to fall more than 12 percent in the month, the biggest decline since October 2008.

Miners were among the biggest gainers on Wednesday, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index up 1.2 percent.

"Stock markets look a bit undervalued at the moment. There is potential for better times ahead," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus Investments, which manages $4 billion.

"The Fed is particularly concerned about the US and the western world stumbling into a liquidity trap, interest rates low and inflation low - you get the Japanese disease of people postponing consumption, investment. If they need to stoke inflation they will."

U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday in a volatile session, after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting boosted expectations the U.S. central bank will act again to stimulate the economy.

