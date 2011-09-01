* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.6 pct after 3-day rally

* Miners decline as copper prices weaken

* Lagardere down after profit warning

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Sept 1 European shares fell on Thursday morning, snapping a three-day rally, with miners lower on weaker copper prices after Chinese export orders fell.

Strategists said the rally might resume, even if key U.S. data later in the session and on Friday is not especially strong, as stocks were cheap after a sell-off in August.

At 0857 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 961.01 points, after rising 5.2 percent over the previous three sessions.

The index fell 10.6 percent in August, the biggest monthly decline since October 2008.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index fell 2 percent. Copper prices fell, weighed down by a fall in China's export orders and wider concerns about the global economy ahead of Friday's key U.S. employment data.

Investors awaited data that will give clues of the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy, including the Institute for Supply Management's August manufacturing index, and weekly jobless numbers, ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls.

"The ISM and the non-farm payrolls are two key data points," said Philip Isherwood, European equities strategist at Evolution Securities. "After a reasonable rally you maybe take some profits, if you've no idea what the non-farm figure will be. It's a volatile number.

"The market has already discounted a recession and a decline in earnings. Even what looks like mid-cycle weakness could be a positive (for equities)."

Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX was down 2 percent and France's CAC40 fell 1.3 percent.

PRICE TARGETS

Traders said Germany would suffer disproportionately from any slowing of the Chinese economy, and also pointed to several downgrades of major German stocks.

The European autos sector fell sharply, down 2.8 percent.

Sanford Bernstein lowered price targets for Daimler (DAIGn.DE), BMW and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE). It also downgraded chemicals heavyweight BASF (BASFn.DE), down 2 percent.

Economic data from the troubled euro zone region was also downbeat. Manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in almost two years in August, due to a sharp downturn in output and new orders, a key business survey showed.

Spain sold 3.6 billion euros of five-year government bonds on Thursday in an auction that met only sluggish demand and suggested investors remain unconvinced by policymakers' efforts to halt the spread of the euro zone's debt crisis.

In the United States on Wednesday stocks gained for a fourth straight session on expectations the Fed will again intervene in the economy.

Bernard McAlinden, strategist for the European Securities Network, was upbeat on prospects for further gains in European equities, unless economic data was especially weak. "In a cyclical bull market, your gains are deferred rather than lost," he said.

"There was a panic and (shares) had an unusually big correction (in August) ... Now we have a more balanced view. The data doesn't have to be good, just not any worse than expected."

Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7, against a 10-year average of more than 13.

Among individual shares, French aerospace-to-media conglomerate Lagardere fell 8.6 percent after warning that profits this year would be markedly lower than expected because of problems at its fledgling sports division. (Additional reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Editing by David Holmes)

