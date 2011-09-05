LONDON, Sept 5 European shares fell on Monday, extending its previous session slide on concerns that the United States could be heading towards recession following Friday's weaker than expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data.

Banking stocks featured heavily among the worst performers on the growth outlook concerns, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 2.6 percent.

"Sentiment seems to be playing a big move in these market swings, nothing happened over the weekend to install investor confidence," Mark Priest, senior equities trader at ETX Capital, said.

"There are concerns that growth is not what it is expected to be."

By 0714 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 2 percent at 929.41 points after dropping 2.5 percent on Friday after the economy failed to create any new jobs on a net basis for the first time in nearly a year. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)