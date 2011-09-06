LONDON, Sept 6 European shares stabilised in early trade on Tuesday, after the previous session's hefty fall, with telecoms and miners among the top sectoral gainers.

After falling 10.6 percent in August, the FTSEurofirst 300 is down nearly 6 percent in September, with most of that coming via Monday's 4.1 percent fall. At 0716 GMT, however, the index was up 0.4 percent at 914.09 points.

Capping gains, however, were concerns over the political handling of the euro zone debt crisis, with peripheral bond yields rising on concern about the implementation of austerity cuts in Italy and Greece, as well as persistent fears the developed world was slipping back into recession. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)