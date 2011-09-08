* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 pct, extends Wednesday's gains

* Risk seen on upside if ECB strikes dovish tone

* Valuations at extremely gloomy levels - Lazard Freres

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Sept 8 European stocks rose on Thursday, extending the previous session's rebound as investors bet on a more dovish tone from the European Central Bank, scooping up recently battered banking shares.

At 0926 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.9 percent at 939.47 points, led by banks such as BNP Paribas , up 5.8 percent, Societe Generale , up 3.9 percent, and Banco Santander , up 2.6 percent.

"We've reached extremely gloomy valuation levels on equities, with price-to-earnings ratios and dividend yields at levels not seen in the past 25 years, except during the 2008-2009 crisis," said Regis Begue, head of equities at Lazard Freres Gestion, which has 11 billion euros ($15.4 billion) under management.

"A bank like BNP Paribas trades at four times expected earnings for 2012, while in our worst-case scenario for next year, we get a price-to-earnings ratio of 7-8 ... At these levels, European stocks are pricing in the breakup of the euro zone."

Investors expect the ECB to halt its interest rate rise cycle to help revive the struggling euro zone economy, and any hint at a rate cut in the coming months could bring relief on the equities market.

The interest rate decision is due at 1145 GMT, while ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet's news conference is due at 1230 GMT. It will also be closely watched for insight into the bank's bond-buying programme.

"While some analysts appear to be ruling out an early rate cut it would be no surprise if (Trichet) indicated the possibility of an easing of monetary policy in the next couple of months, especially as the likelihood of an improvement in the economic outlook appears unlikely given the current economic backdrop," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson wrote in a note.

Shares in peripheral euro zone countries were outperforming on Thursday, with Spain's IBEX up 2 percent and Portugal's PSI 20 up 1.6 percent.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.3 percent at 2,179.79 points, breaking above the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the Sept. 1-6 drop. The index's next resistance level is at 2,195.18 points, which represents the 50 percent retracement of the drop.

The market also expected U.S. President Barack Obama to propose $300 billion in tax cuts and government spending as part of a job-creating package, in his speech to Congress due on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX index was 0.7 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 rose 1.2 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index known as VSTOXX index, one of Europe's main barometers of anxiety, remained above the key level of 40, signalling high investor aversion for risk.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)