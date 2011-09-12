LONDON, Sept 12 European shares dropped sharply on Monday, led by banking stocks on concerns that policy makers were not doing enough to come up with a permanent solution to the euro zone peripheral debt crisis as worries intensified that Greece could default.

French banks, which have high exposure to sovereign peripheral debt, were standout losers on fears they could be hit by a credit downgrade from Moody's after a three-month review.

BNP Paribas , Societe Generale and Credit Agricole fell 10.7 to 12 percent.

"The serious issue is the division in the European Central Bank,"said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin. "This undermines its commitment to the bond buying programme,"

"This is clearly not good news for the market, it is bad news for the banks and the equity markets, it just keeps them under pressure."

By 0705 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 2.4 percent at 893.42 points after dropping 2.6 percent on Friday when Juergen Stark quit from the ECB due to differences on the bond-buying programme. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)