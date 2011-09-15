LONDON, Sept 15 European shares rose on Thursday
after German and French leaders said they were determined to
keep Greece in the euro zone, but UBS dropped sharply
after the Swiss bank reported a shock unauthorised $2 billion
trading loss.
UBS fell 7.2 percent after the bank said it had discovered
the loss, by a trader in its investment bank, and warned it
could post a third-quarter loss.
By 0708 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.8 percent at 920.50 points after
gaining 1.4 percent in the previous session on hopes of a plan
for a common euro bond would help ease the regions debt crisis.
"It is a strong statement that France and Germany has made
of trying to keep Greece in the euro zone," Andrea Williams, who
manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset
Management, said.
"It looks like they are buying time to put instruments in
place to help absorb any losses. But Greece is not out of the
woods yet, they still must implement the reforms and there is a
risk the country could default."
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)